A lady caused an uproar as she expressed her thoughts on why women should not marry poor men.

A viral video shows a young lady raising the bar for women, claiming that marrying a poor man is the greatest risk a lady can take in life.

She went on to justify her position by claiming that money changes people and thus a poor man’s true character cannot be determined.

She said most men can pretend to be loyal and faithful because they lack the funds to chase the type of women they want. Noting that a man is like to exhibit his real character when he has money.

She said, “Until a man is rich you will not know his true character”

“Stop gambling with your future.

If you ever get caught up between a rich and poor man, please go for the rich man” she advised.”

She added that rich men are known for cheating worldwide, but it’s advisable to marry a rich man, knowing what you’re opting in for. So you can prepare yourself for the worst.

