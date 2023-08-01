Veteran Nollywood actress, Stella Damasus has blamed religion for the “biggest mistake” of her life.

She said a church where she was a choir member once pressured her into marrying her best friend who was the choir director.

The thespian said they were not supposed to be married, stating that as friends they were amazing but as a couple they didn’t work out.

She made this disclosure in a recent interview with popular media personality, Teju Babyface.

She said:

“Before him [my ex-husband] there was somebody else that I married. It didn’t work out. Nobody heard my voice. I didn’t talk about it. That passed quietly.

“It lasted eight months. Biggest mistake of my life because the guy was an amazing guy. But he was my friend, my best friend. And religion is what caused that problem that made us marry when we were not supposed to be married. We were supposed to be very good friends because as my friend, he was awesome. But as a married couple, we didn’t work. We just m*ssed it up. And we knew it.

“So when we went our separate ways, we were like out of love and respect for each other, let’s just leave it. We don’t talk about it, we just leave it so that at least we can still say, hello, are you okay? How are you?”