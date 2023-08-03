The first wife of Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, May Edochie has broken her silence a few hours after suing her husband and Judy Austin.

Recall that in the late hours of yesterday, it was reported that May Edochie charged Judy with adultery with her husband after she petitioned for a divorce against Yul.

Despite portraying themselves as husband and wife on social media, the report claimed that Yul and Judy aren’t legally married. This is because May and Yul are still legally married. Hence, Judy and Yul are not legally married couples.

A few hours after it was rumoured that May sued her husband and his baby mama, Judy Austin, the mother of three has taken to her page to appreciate all her fans for their constant show of love and prayers, and wished them God’s blessings.

“A new month and a new beginning. A million thanks to everyone for the constant show of love and prayers. Here’s wishing you all my amazing fam God’s choicest blessings and all-around miracles. Much love from the queen”.

See her post below;