Nigerian actress Iyabo Ojo recently expressed her support for Mercy Eke on her Instagram page, as well as her admiration for Ilebaye.

This declaration came after Ilebaye got into a fight with another housemate during the Big Brother house’s Saturday night party.

Iyabo Ojo wrote: “@official_mercyeke is my baby girl any day, anytime I’m rooting for her.”

“But this @ilebayeee, i kind of like her too. standing up for yourself can sometimes be very stressful, affecting how you react or control your emotions. growth will teach her with time, but for now, @bigbronaija, please don’t send her home yet. i apologize on her behalf. A strike will do. I’m begging ooo. shinning star you too, control your temper bikonu.”

Fans of Ilebaye and Mercy Eke expressed their gratitude to the Nollywood star for her support in the comment section of her post.

See some reactions below:

charity_wd: “Her strategy is working, throwing stones and hiding your hand and later claim you’re a victim. It won’t work. Let her come home.”

g.r.a.c.e._grace: “Are you even watching this show or just doing what you’re paid to do. Baye is a cunning and manipulative human. An upcoming narcissist. That is not what standing up is.”

simply_keshy: “Mama she goes no where she is the reason I am watching the show, she is fearless that one that carried the matter on her head intentionally provoked her and said she wants her disqualified.”

realsexybee: “Imagine when she dey sleep make tolani dey tell her go out who does that in bigbrother house make them forgive her.”

thembi5103: “@ilebayeee is reason I watch the show and voting, the other ladies are all ganging against her..I hope she is safe today n manage to behave herself and stop the alcohol like Alex that doesn’t touch alcohol at all.”

mabeliner_concept: “Of course, we adore Lambo, but I believe someone else should be given a chance. As for Ilebaye, she should stick to her strategy and see how far it’ll take her.”

catalyst1434: “No mama @iyaboojofespris, let us do better. We are raising young ladies to be inspiring and respectful. Ilebaye has been so disrespectful, alcohol doesn’t warrant bad behavior that should be excused. Her behavior has been toxic. Every older person who has engaged her as been termed a bully. We should not endorsing bad behavior because people are young. Let’s do better.”

See her post below: