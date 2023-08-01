Popular Nigerian comedian, Basketmouth and his wife, Elsie Okpocha has shared their excitement as their son, Jason Okpocha joins Liverpool Academy in the United Kingdom (UK).

Taking to his Instagram page, the comic Actor shared a video of Jason being welcomed into the academy.

In his caption, Basketmouth urged his son to make him proud.

“Go make papa proud boy ♥️” he wrote.

His ex-wife, Elsie also took to her Instagram story to celebrate their son’s latest achievement.

Sharing the same video, Elsie revealed that her son is making her proud.

“my baby be making me proud” she wrote.

See their posts below;

