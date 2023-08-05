Nollywood actress, Destiny Etiko has shared her excitement as her colleague, Chisom Steve gets engaged.

Taking to her Instagram page, Destiny Etiko shared a photo which showed Chisom Steve wearing an engagement ring.

Sharing the photo, the movie producer announced that her baby is taken.

While congratulations her junior colleague, Destiny prayed for her new home to be blessed.

She wrote:

“My baby is taken 😁💃💃💃🤸🏾‍♂️🤸🏾‍♂️🤸🏾‍♂️🤸🏾‍♂️

@chisom_steve ❤️

A big congratulations to u my baby

Your home is blessed 🥲 🙏”

As of the time of this report, Chisom is yet to make an official post following her engagement.

Congratulations to her👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼

See her post below:

