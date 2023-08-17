BBNaija ‘All Stars’ housemate Doyinsola Anuoluwapo David, better known as Doyin has recounted how her best friend took hold of her boyfriend.

The reality TV star revealed that her friend who usually ridicules her man because he had a bad leg and often limped while walking ended up taking her man away from her.

She stated that her friend was not in support of her dating that kind of man, as she will always talk about him not being good looking, and not good enough for her.

Doyin shared how she felt betrayed by the act, and added that the two are still in a relationship, and they have a son together.

She said;

“I have been betrayed before. I used to have a best friend, and we were very close. As a matter of fact, people used to refer to us as twins, because we even looked alike. At the time, I had a boyfriend, but she always discouraged me and told me that he was not good looking, because he had a bad leg and used to limp a little bit. She would always make jokes about his leg. At some point, I took her with me to visit him.

Somehow, they exchanged numbers and I did not find out. I was dating him and did not even realise that my best friend was also dating him. Till this day, they are still together. They actually have a son together, and I wish them well. But, at the same time, I felt betrayed. That really affected the way I trust people.”