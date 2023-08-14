Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate, Venita Akpofure, has revealed that she was a victim of domestic violence while growing up.

The mother of two alleged that her father was physically abusive towards her, adding that when she got married, her husband, Terna Tarka also subjected her to abuse.

The reality star revealed this while having a conversation with her love interest, Adekunle in the Big Brother house.

Venita claimed her dad used to hit her with sharp objects, and there was a time he pushed her down the stairs. She also said that he locked her out of the house for more than three hours.

The actress, however, added that during her introduction, he got drunk and gave a speech about how he often thought about apologising to her for being abusive.

The reality TV star said her dad was harsh, and might have thought he was disciplining her, but during his speech at her marriage rites, he admitted to getting physical with only her out of all his children.

Watch her speak below;