Former Big Brother Naija All stars housemate, Terseer Waya popularly known as Kiddwaya shares his near-death experience due to a misdiagnosis and incorrect medication.

Kiddwaya made this known during a recent interview with media personality, Hero Daniels.

The reality star recounted experiencing anxiety attacks in 2020 after participating in the ‘Lockdown’ season of Big Brother Naija.

However, he was prescribed high blood pressure medication inaccurately for a period of three months.

Kiddwaya said:

“2020 towards becoming famous. This was probably about eight weeks after the [BBNaija Lockdown] show. Everything was perfect, everything was good. [Then] One day, I was on my bed speaking to my cousin, then I stood up to go to the toilet, and my legs stated shaking.

“This was during COVID-19 time. Then I kind of thought it was COVID. My legs started shaking and my tongue drying up when you can drink water but then it’s not entering. I had vision blur. Obviously, I was starting to panic. So, I called my doctor. She came and checked my BP [blood pressure] and it was like 180.

“It was ridiculous. At that point, I just thought I had COVID because what else is more talked about in 2020? So I thought it was that.

“They [doctors] checked my BP and said it was very very high but they couldn’t really figure out what it was. All they knew was that my BP was extremely high. So, they put me on BP drugs for months which was not what was supposed to be done. I actually could have died because what I had was anxiety attack, it raised your BP high and then bring it back down to normal levels.

“They [doctors] put me on BP drugs that was messing with my blood flow because I wasn’t supposed to be on it. And I was on it for three months. So, I could have had some serious implications.”

