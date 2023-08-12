A Ghanaian man identified as Nana, says if a relationship is founded on love, it supersedes everything regardless of the sequences of events that may occur in the course of the relationship.

He used himself as an example of marital success and recalled how his wife ditched rich guys who were showing interest in her and married him.

Nana made the disclosure while calling in on Joy FM’s Super Morning Show, noting that his partner chose him, even though he was financially unstable at the time, over well-to-do solicitors due to the love she had for him.

The man admitted that he and his spouse had ‘shaky’ beginning, but they were able to surmount the challenges through the years and now they are making money which has become the icing on the cake.

He further gave advise to other young couples, saying it is important for both parties in a relationship to enable their partner live in comfort, though a relationship built on money cannot last.

Nana said; “When I met my partner, she was being chased by people who were established. I had nothing at the time; she was just suffering like this like myself. We loved each other.

“Today, the money we are making is only enhancing the love that we had. It didn’t buy us any love, it didn’t buy us any happiness, it only makes it sweeter, I guess. So, love anytime, any day.

“If that [money], is the reason alone for you to be in a relationship with somebody, then it’s a recipe for disaster if you ask me.”

Listen to him speak below: