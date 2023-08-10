Popular Nigerian music executive, singer and producer, Michael Collins Ajereh, better known as Don Jazzy, has announced the signing of a new artist to Mavin Records.

The Mavins record label boss unveiled fast-rising singer, rapper, poet and songwriter, Lifesize Teddy, as the latest signee to join the record label from the Mavin Academy.

He shared a video of the singer with the caption:

“Unveiling a new artist is a reminder of how an artist have let themselves go through the laid down process of the Mavin academy, the testament of our faith in them and the coming together of our hardwork [sic].

“With the power vested in me by the Supreme Mavin Dynasty It’s my pleasure to introduce you to Mavin’s latest signee. Rapper, poet, singer and songwriter Lifesize Teddy.”

