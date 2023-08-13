A group of suspected internet fraudsters has been directed to pay a visit to a river god in a nearby community in order to fulfill their dream of becoming wealthy.

According to reports, a native doctor advised them to go to the special river with some items such as a candle, handkerchief, and oil and pray to the god of water to bless their yahoo business.

In a video which has gone viral on social media, a large crowd of young boys could be seen heading to the location together.

One of them captured on tape, the moment they reached the river, lit up the candles and began reciting the incantations that were relayed to them by the spiritualist.

A part of the clip also showed when the native doctor was sending them forth with instructions on what to do.

Popular Twitter user, @chude__ who uploaded the clip, condemned the act of engaging in fraud and ritual practices.

He wrote; “These are the young people that are going back to Omenani, internet Scammers doing all sort of things with the hope of prosperity promised to them by Fraudulent Native doctors.”

