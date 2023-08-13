Big Brother Naija All stars housemate, Neo Akpofure, has denied being in a romantic relationship with any woman outside the house after Doyin claimed he’s in a relationship with reality star, Beauty Tukura.

It would be recalled that in a conversation with Ilebaye, Doyin had asserted that fellow housemate Neo Akpofure was dating reality TV star and beauty Queen.

However, while having a conversation with Kiddwaya and Pere, he made it known that he doesn’t have any girlfriend or relationship outside the Big Brother house.

He maintained that he doesn’t want to start any relationship within Biggie’s house or give off the impression that he likes someone, as he has been down that road before and doesn’t want any unnecessary drama.

Watch him speak below;