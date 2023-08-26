Popular Nigerian celebrity stylist and designer, Toyin Lawani has expressed delight as her daughter turns two today, August 26th.

In a lengthy Instagram post, the beautiful mother of three described her terrible birth experience, revealing that she and her daughter, Atinuke, never expected to be alive today.

She expressed her thankfulness to God, thanking Him for not making her look like what she had being through.

She captioned her post;

“Happy Birthday 2nd to the Boss Baby @kingtinukeeleora

Smartess, cutest CEO @eleorasdollz

My ancestor Aka My Mummy ATINUKE.

She’s been working since she was a baby, well All my kids put in work for all their businesses since they were babies.

This child is filled of wonders.

She brought so much joy and laughter into our home.

I know a lot of people can’t even believe she’s just two, cause of the wonderful things that come out of her mouth, but trust me I’m surprised too.

She’s got so much charisma, love, confidence, and maturity for a two-year-old, plus she’s extremely strict too.

All I can say is thank U lord, cause you cannot even begin to imagine what I went through carrying this child.

Never thought she and I would make it here but thank you, dependable GOD.

I thank God I don’t look like what I have been through.

Today she’s two and we are here to give all Thanks and Glory to GOD.

My STAR GIRL”.

See her post below;