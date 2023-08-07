Famous thespian, Rita Edochie blasted her nephew, Yul Edochie over the clip he shared as evidence against his dad, Pete Edochie.

The actor had intially taken to his Facebook page to share a video of Judy Austin pregnant and meeting her dad and stated that it was how everything had started.

“Many people don’t know the real story. The real story will come out soon. Chief Pete Edochie, Judy Austin, Yul Edochie.

This is how it all started,” he had written.

Reacting to this, Rita Edochie ridiculed Yul Edochie for his lack of appropriate evidence and said that the actor would continue to futilely explain himself.

“No evidence, una go explain tire.

Drama Devil was picked through the help of hired Ogbommanu workers in Onitsha. So bikonu since when picture don turn, una go see evidence”.