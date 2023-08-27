Despite rumors of divorce from his wife, popular American show host, Steve Harvey writes an inspiring piece on resilience.

According to reports, the American socialite’s marriage ended after his wife was caught cheating.

She had reportedly demanded half of his net worth as alimony in their motions for a divorce.

Although, popular Delta politician who is an acquaintance of Harvey maintained that the couple are fine and stressed that the rumours are unfounded.

In a new post on his Twitter page, the show host speaks on the importance of pushing through with life regardless of its many challenging hurdles.

Although, some overzealous netizens are making connections with his piece with the currently circulating rumours.

Steve Harvey wrote …

“No matter what happens, life ain’t over. As long as God wakes you up, that means he ain’t through with you yet. When God wakes you up, he has something for you that you haven’t received. Every day you have the opportunity to make something happen.”

See post below: