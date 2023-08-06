Nollywood veteran, Pat Attah, has recounted his experience with gay producers in the Nigerian movie industry.

The Germany-based movie star, in a recent interview with MecksoncrownBTV, said gay filmmakers had approached him.

According to the actor, he was shooting a movie in the Eastern part of the country when a producer approached him and made offers, but he turned him down.

The thespian further revealed a film marketer also called him after he relocated to Germany, saying he would want them to spend time together during a visit to the European country to buy filming equipment, but he rejected his request.

Pat Attah added that he had nothing against homos3xuals but maintained that he is straight.

He said:

“Yes [I’ve been approached by gay filmmakers]. That was longtime ago. I actually don’t remembers that guy’s name. I don’t even know if he is still alive or dead. I remember, sometime ago, I was shooting a movie in the east and this guy kind of approached me. And made offers and everything. I told him, ‘Sorry bro, I’m straight.”

The veteran actor recently revealed that he was in serious relationship with Nollywood superstar actress, Genevieve Nnaji for two years.