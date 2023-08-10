Popular Nollywood actor, Deyemi Okanlawon has said the major challenge facing actors in the movie industry is that they are not paid enough.

Deyemi stated this during a recent episode of MTV Base Africa Lights, Camera Stardom, programme alongside his colleague Daniel Etim-Effiong.

The ‘Blood Sisters’ actor said Nollywood doesn’t pay actors well enough but they are not financially literal enough to use the tools at their disposal to protect their career future.

He said; “I think [Nollywood] actors are not being paid enough. And the other hand, we are not financially literal enough to use what we do have and maximise it to protect ourselves in the future.”

On his part, Etim-Effiong said: “I also think that the way the [Nigerian movie] industry works, it doesn’t provide enough for the actors to work with both financially and otherwise.

“For example, I don’t think actors are given enough time to prepare [for their roles]. I don’t think actors are given enough time even to work on themselves.”