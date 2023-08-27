Precious Thamani stirred reactions on social media after sharing a video in which she set fire to her collection of revealing and skimpy clothing.

Precious boldly stepped into a new chapter of her life as she declared her intention to embrace a more devout Christian lifestyle in the video, which was posted on Saturday, August 26.

Precious, who previously admitted to having a lukewarm relationship with Christianity, spoke passionately in the video about her decision to abandon her former way of life and fully embrace her faith.

She dramatically set ablaze pieces of clothing that accentuated her skin, symbolizing her commitment to a more modest and serious Christian life.

She wrote;

“I was really hesitant to post this, but there’s nothing to be ashamed of. Proudly a child of God.”

In reaction, @BeautifulSoul said; “I would like to see how you dress now. Proud of you, thank you for listening to God.”

@Mitchie-dhee said; “Our father did it again. We are rejoicing.”

@moitoi commented: “I have been saying that I struggle with dressing modestly as a young Christian. I want this for myself.”