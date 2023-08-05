Waris Olayinka Akinwande, popularly known as Ola of Lagos, has proposed to his heartthrob.
The social media influencer proposed to his girlfriend in a peaceful and romantic setting.
In a video posted on Twitter by veteran singer Adekunle Gold, the two lovebirds can be seen hugging and sensually dancing as the influencer presents the partner with a bouquet of flowers.
The duo enjoyed the romantic moment together as they drove off in a Mercedes Benz.
The scenario stirred reactions from netizens who questioned the genuity of the engagement.
Ome Clinton Betterstyle questioned:
“Nah real? I nor dey believe dis guy o 😂😂”
@Ichiro reacted saying: “Baba still use him proposal do car advert 😂”
@oszzy06 advised: “Just make sure it ain’t built on money”
@westvibez001: “Omo na music video o. I no sure say e real🤣”
@moyinoluwa2020 jokingly said: “I think say he wan advertise the lady ni sha
“This lady here worth 300m Is plenty”
Watch the video below:
Ola of Lagos leveled up from spotting luxurious cars in Ikoyi to having lots of it. Now my guy don bag baddie! Congratulations to him.
It’s plentyyyyyyyy#Ogaranya pic.twitter.com/edLblt3FPr
— Tequila Ever After (@adekunleGOLD) August 4, 2023
