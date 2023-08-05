Waris Olayinka Akinwande, popularly known as Ola of Lagos, has proposed to his heartthrob.

The social media influencer proposed to his girlfriend in a peaceful and romantic setting.

In a video posted on Twitter by veteran singer Adekunle Gold, the two lovebirds can be seen hugging and sensually dancing as the influencer presents the partner with a bouquet of flowers.

The duo enjoyed the romantic moment together as they drove off in a Mercedes Benz.

The scenario stirred reactions from netizens who questioned the genuity of the engagement.

Ome Clinton Betterstyle questioned:

“Nah real? I nor dey believe dis guy o 😂😂”

@Ichiro reacted saying: “Baba still use him proposal do car advert 😂”

@oszzy06 advised: “Just make sure it ain’t built on money”

@westvibez001: “Omo na music video o. I no sure say e real🤣”

@moyinoluwa2020 jokingly said: “I think say he wan advertise the lady ni sha

“This lady here worth 300m Is plenty”

Watch the video below: