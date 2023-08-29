Lady stirs reactions as she is seen flaunting the pricey wig her lover gave her for her birthday while sporting a black eye.

The young woman uploaded a video of herself opening the pricey wig her boyfriend had bought her.

She danced merrily as she flaunted the new, bone-straight wig that her guy had bought for her.

The black patch over her left right eye and the tiny cut on her bottom lip stood out, though.

In reaction, tonia.gram_ said: “One blow, one bone straight. The next one go be expensive coffin. If you like, no leave”

wendy_adammaaaaa asked: “Cryyyy in a Bugatti innit???? God no when o”

thedeltabeauty reacted: “The god wey do am for you should avoid me”

evelyn___xx said: “1 blow 1 frontal. 2 blow = vacation in Lebanon with winter boot.”

Watch the video below: