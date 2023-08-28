Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere, the omega power ministries founder(OPM) rewards an unidentified pastor with a car and other gifts for traveling with bicycle from Benue to Rivers State to meet him.

In a post shared on his verified Facebook account on Sunday August 27, the OPM founder posted pictures of the pastor and provided details of his reward.

Apostle Chibuzor revealed that he gifted the preacher a car to ensure he wouldn’t have to return to Benue on a bicycle.

Additionally, Apostle Chibuzor generously offered an overseas university scholarship for one of the pastor’s children. To support the new vehicle, he also handed the pastor N100,000 for fuel.

In his words:

“From bicycle to CAR.

The pastor that ride bicycle from Benue state to rivers state in other to see Apostle chibuzor OPM has been blessed.

1. Given a car so he will not ride bicycle to go back to Benue.

2. One of the child given automatic overseas university scholarship

3. Instead of spending money on hotel, Apostle chibuzor accommodated him in his private residence.

4. And 100k to buy fuel to go back tomorrow.

Matthew 5: 16. In the same way, let your good deeds shine out for all to see, so that everyone will praise your heavenly Father.”

See below;