Following four F9s on her WASSCE report, the best-graduating student of a secondary school creates a social media frenzy.

A Twitter user with the handle @dexterouz11 shared a photo of a female student’s West African Examination Council (WAEC) results.

The student was named the best-graduating student in her school, but her performance in the West African Senior School Certificate Examination WASSCE indicates otherwise.

The result showed that she had F9 grades in four out of the nine subjects she took. Expressing shock, @dexterouz11 raised concerns about the possibility of a best-graduating student failing so badly.

The post also highlighted the student’s assertion that there might have been an error in the results and her intention to retake the exams.

“How can you be best graduating student in your school and get 4 F9 in WAEC out of 9 subjects..this one no match oooo. She’s saying there might be a mistake and she would like to resit the exams. How possible is that?

Please explain this,” the user wrote.