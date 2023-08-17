A young father who was seen smoking while carrying his infant infuriated many people online.

While sitting in the room, the guy and his infant child could be seen wearing identical pajamas.

Despite having a small baby near him, he pulled at his smoke stick and puffed it out.

Internet users who were outraged by this blamed it on poor parenting, and some have demanded his imprisonment.

queen_DUunmMiiiso reacted: “This is the worse thing I’ve seen on the internet what’s wrong with this generation?? This is absolutely bad | can’t even allow a guy that smokes or does drugs to father my child blogs please don’t post things like this it’s appalling.”

__dibaaaaaa noted: “And that innocent child is supposed to inhale that…. Not everyone really deserves to be a parent”

yourprincecharming01 observed: “That’s not healthy for the baby the mother doing the video definitely smokes also.”

jectimi_comedy commented: “How can we explain to this CHILD that his father is f00Il. Dou in America and uk parents do this but I still don’t see it as something to emulate . For God sake that child is not suppose to inhale that smoke.”

