A video making the rounds on social media captures the moment a pastor miraculously removed an object from the head of a woman who complained of endless headaches.

It was gathered that a church member informed the clergyman that she has been having headaches and refused to go for more than five years.

In the viral clip, the pastor could be seen digging his hand into the woman’s head and bringing out a ‘spiritual object’ which he claimed was causing her constant headaches.

The miracle he performed on the woman during a private session in church stirred controversy and generated massive reactions on social media.

Watch the video below:

The moment a Pastor miraculously remôved an object from a woman’s h£ad that has been causing her h£adaches for 5yrs.pic.twitter.com/6ILKAnAVar — Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja) August 19, 2023

In reactions;

@Deribb; This is one of the reasons why they don’t rate us in africa 🤣🤣😂 Oyinbo wey bring Christianity no see miracles do

@Allezamani; What’s stopping him from visiting the sick in hospitals and healing them all?

@ObideyiEmmy1; ah you see say person dey lie and pretend you still dey talk god is good na people like una dey fall down for anointing

@MyrorMiller; Nah this same guy remove something from baby belle for another video, from him face you go see say nah serious guy man wey hold him members for serious work..

@Irishnaija; These lies are just the reason I don’t go to church…..I can’t see myself sitting and listening to these business men and women. Keep deceiving yourself…