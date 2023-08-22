Popular philanthropist and businessman, Olakunle Churchill has spoken out over the recent separation rumors which trailed his marriage to Nollywood actress, Rosy Meurer.

Theinfong recalls the reports of marital crisis between the couple made rounds on social media.

In a lengthy post on Instagram, controversial blogger, Gistlover alleged that the couple have parted ways over infidelity and domestic violence.

According to Gistlover, Olakunle Churchill hasn’t been sleeping at home and has been assaulting his wife physically. The blog claimed that Rosy Muerer is the breadwinner of the family, despite all the accolades she gives to her husband online.

The blog further claimed that Churchill has a side chick, which is the cause of the couple’s rift, and has been flaunting her in public, hence making Rosy a laughing stock.

Speaking out on it, via his official Instagram page, Olakunle Churchill noted how people derive joy more in hearing bad news than good news.

He wrote;



“When people hear good things about you, they stay silent. When they hear bad things about you, they spread it like wildfire. When they hear nothing about you, they make things up.

However, it’s important to remember that you cannot control what others say or how they perceive you. Instead, focus on being the best version of yourself, and concentrate on the journey, the same mouth that bites you will celebrate you.

FOCUS!!”.