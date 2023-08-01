BBNaija’s All-Star, Season 8 housemate, Hazel Oyeze Onou, popularly known as Whitemoney has playfully mocked some of his fellow housemates for cooking in the kitchen without cleaning up.

In a diss song he sang in the kitchen, backed up by fellow housemate Soma, the reality star and singer noted that some housemates try very hard to clean themselves in the toilet, including washing their armpits, teeth, and legs, but fail to replicate the same cleanliness in the kitchen.

He stated that certain housemates don’t clean their plates or wash them after eating or using the kitchen.

Whitemoney’s message has stirred reactions on social media with some making their opinions known through the comment section about his diss song.

Reacting…

@simplyjay: “I don really miss this guy thank God for this all stars.”

@Vxpressionz: “Abeg who cook no wash plate abeg, Una dey cause wahala for here.”

@zainabbabarinde33: “TBH I am still thinking about who to vote for in that house.”

@Lizzygold cosmetics: “White eeeeeeeee, wetin mek i no go vote you again”

@Rayshell: “Hope no be Uriel cos d girl just Dey shout anyhow yesterday make she rest abeg leave Mazi alone ooo.”

@mzomeraidah: “The way Soma was backing him up. They should release this hit abeg.”

@Ejaita let them say: “Whitemoney and Soma una two no well oo. which kind troublemaker song be this.”