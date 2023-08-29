Popular singer, Habeeb Okikiola a.k.a Portable is set to go on a US tour

The street-hop performer revealed it in a post on his official Instagram account.

His tour would start on September 8 and last through March of the following year, according to the scheduled dates on his e-flyer.

In addition to other cities, Portable would perform in New York, Philadelphia, Boston, and Seattle.

“I’m born to be a superstar I dey wonder why them dey para Star Dont beg to shine SuperMega ENTERTAIMENT Presents A Celebration Of Nigeria & AfroBeats , PORTABLE USA TOUR ONGOD Alhamdulilahi He Go Be OGUNDABEDE GOD Sent IKA OF AFRICA Portable Omolalomi New Born FELA ANIKULETI Akoi Grace Wey No Dey Disgrace Dr ZEH Nation Many many inspiration,” he wrote.

