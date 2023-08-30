The official Instagram account of Nigerian musician, Habeeb Olalomi Oyegbile, popularly known as Portable, has been hacked by suspected fraudsters.

In a statement released today, Wednesday August 30, Portable’s management acknowledged the development. They guaranteed that the problem was being attended to.

The singer‘s management asked everyone to disregard any publication from the hacked account.

The statement reads:

“We regret to inform you that Portable’s official Instagram account has been hacked and taken over by unknown fraudsters. We understand that this incident may cause concern and confusion among our loyal fans, and we want to assure you that we are actively working to resolve this issue.

“It has come to our attention that the hackers are impersonating Portable and are likely to be using the account to spread false information, scams, and potentially harmful content. We strongly advise all fans to disregard any messages, posts, or requests coming from the compromised account.”

Portable and his team said that they currently have no control over any content that will be posted from the hacked Instagram account from the time the hacking was confirmed by them.

The statement added: “We are taking immediate action to regain control and restore the account to its rightful owner. In the meantime, we kindly request your patience and support during this challenging time”

“We apologize for any inconvenience caused and assure you that we are working tirelessly to resolve this matter as soon as possible. Portable deeply values the support and love shown by his fans, and we are committed to protecting your interests.

“We appreciate your understanding and cooperation during this challenging time. Together, we will overcome this unfortunate incident and continue to enjoy the music and artists of Portable.”