American celebrity couple, Rihanna and Asap Rocky have welcomed their second child.

The good news was announced by TMZ and confirmed by People.

According to the publications, Rihanna and Asap Rocky secretly welcomed their second child, a baby boy on August 3 in Los Angeles.

Although the baby’s full name isn’t known, TMZ was told by sources that it begins with an R like his big brother’s.

Note that the couple welcomed their first child, older son RZA, in May 2022 and his name was kept a secret for one full year.

Considering the fact that they kept RZA’s name a secret for such a long time, it would not be surprising if they chose to keep their second son’s name under wraps for as long as possible, too.

As of the time of this report, the couple are yet to confirm the news.

Congratulations to them.

