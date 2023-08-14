Veteran Nollywood actress, Rita Dominic Anosike answered a fan’s question about her body count politely.

The total number of partners with whom one has engaged in sxual activity or slept is usually known as the body count.

A fan had inquired about the wedding actress’s number of sxual partners on Twitter, which is now known as X.

“What’s your body count”, he posted.

Shockingly, the Nollywood actress didn’t ignore the message but gave the curious fan an answer.

She jokingly revealed that her number is in millions.

“1.5 million. Happy Sunday,” she wrote in reply to the fan.

it would be recalled that the talented movie star had gotten married to her husband, Fidelis Anosike in a London star studded wedding.