Reality TV star, Dorathy Bachor has thrown a shade at BBNaija All-stars housemate, TolaniBaj.

It could during their lockdown season, TolaniBaj liked Prince Nelson Enwerem and was so uncomfortable with any female housemate seen around him.

She even fought Dorathy for being close to Prince.

After they came out of the house, Tbaj and Prince dated briefly.

However, they broke up because the Enwerem family didn’t like her attitude.

During that period, he became very close to Dorathy and this led to Tolani attacking Dora online.

The reality star accused Miss Bachor of sleeping with her best. She also fought with her during their reunion.

Fast forward to years later, TolaniBaj has exhibited the same attitude following her relationship with Neo.

She feels insecure with Ilebaye’s closeness to Neo and attacked her for hugging her “man”.

Taking to her Twitter page, Dorathy Bachor subtly shaded TolaniBaj, calling her the same Joe, a Minor difference.

See her tweet below:

