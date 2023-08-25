Popular Nollywood actress, Sarah Martins has been accused of allegedly paying a Facebook troll to threaten and wish the daughter of May and Yul Edochie dead.

A Facebook user has taken to her page to share a receipt of payment from the Nollywood thespian to a troll identified on Facebook as Ukwuike Uzochi Sandra.

The receipt contained the bank details of Sarah Martins, the name of the Facebook user she sent the money to, and the date and time the transaction was made.

In the post seen on Facebook, the troll who was paid N5,000 by Sarah Martins has been seen in the comment section posting the photo of Daniell Edochie, the daughter of Yul and May Eodchie, and wishing her death.

See screenshots below;