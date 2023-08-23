Budding rapper, Shallipopi, has sparked reactions on social media after reacting to a video of Big Brother Naija All stars housemate Angel Smith declaration of love for him.

In a video shared online, Angel, during a chat with some of her colleagues in the house, revealed that he was her spec and she’s crushing on him.

The reality star further disclosed how she actively campaigned for the ‘Elon musk’ crooner’s release when he was arrested by Nigeria’s anti-graft body, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

In her words;



“Real Shalipopi and he’s so fine, my spec, even when they carried him, I was like ‘Free Elon Musk’, until they released him.”

Reacting to the video, Shallipopi urged his fans and followers to vote for Angel.

See his tweet below:

Vote only angel 💯 e nor pass like that 😂 https://t.co/9zUIhyhQAW — Shallipopi (@plutomaniapopi) August 22, 2023

See netizens reactions below;

Anegbe_: “Angel don enter Pluto ways, ahead ahead only.”

emman0147: “Angel is welcomed to the Pluto community.”

damilola069: “Few years and you will be bigger than wizkid.”

DONWALESKY: “I never know who I be their spec, but who go like vote me oo .”

Smart22O: “Evian is working on her.”

Fatboi_Ng: “Angel na Pluto baby.”