Big Brother Naija All stars housemates Neo Akpofure and Tolanibaj were seen last night having fun between the sheets which has got people talking on social media.

This comes just a few days after Tolanibaj revealed her feelings for Neo Akpofure.

In a recent development, Tolanibaj and Neo were observed sharing a bed in a suggestive position. Tolanibaj double-checked that the other housemates were all asleep and that no one was watching.

She fondled Neo Akpofure’s face before getting beneath the sheets, and her moves has generated mixed reactions from netizens.

See some reactions below;

yourfavblog

I thought she said she doesn’t like guys that dance anyhow at the club. Oniro oshico

ussymay4

The desperation is loud

tokee

Comforter with benefit… werey meji 😂

nonye_judith

I can only imagine what the reunion will be like… Olopa ma ko everybody last last

gladyschiamaka9

Justice for baye, Cos all the classy gals in the house as they claim do the worst behide close doors

rantib134

This girl just dy rubbish her sef

official_doreenasemota

See who Dey call illebaye names ooh😂😂😂

millztarie97

I am so disappointed in her sis😮

olayinkahammed380

My comfort person in the mud 😂

osaze_terry

Na wa fear a friend like Tolani and a uselessssss bf like Neo. They are not kissing o they are grinding their new teeth in their mouths🤮

