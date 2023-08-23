A young girl has impressed many after a video of a young girl doing a traditional Igbo dance at an event was posted online.

The young girl in the video gathered a large crowd around her as she excitedly demonstrated her dance abilities with her agile physique.

The crowd then showered her with cash as a token of their gratitude.

Those who were alarmed by the video expressed their thoughts in the comments area.

@Xhaffy reacted: “Nah cause she gave me goosebumps.”

@Dbdudbdududb: “Them other kids should of just sat down and just let her shine because they not bringing enough energy.”

@joy kola ojo: “Nah dollars them throw on her ohh… Ahbi my eyes dey pain me, Buh she really did well, she deserves it all.”

@user6634677739528: “Watin pain me pass na her money wey dem no help her pick.”

@Nadiel: “Her mother most be very proud of her fine girl come sabi dance.”

@beyondvibesEEL: “I think she is the only one who understood the lesson.”

Watch the video below;