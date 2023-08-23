A young girl has impressed many after a video of a young girl doing a traditional Igbo dance at an event was posted online.
The young girl in the video gathered a large crowd around her as she excitedly demonstrated her dance abilities with her agile physique.
The crowd then showered her with cash as a token of their gratitude.
Those who were alarmed by the video expressed their thoughts in the comments area.
@Xhaffy reacted: “Nah cause she gave me goosebumps.”
@Dbdudbdududb: “Them other kids should of just sat down and just let her shine because they not bringing enough energy.”
@joy kola ojo: “Nah dollars them throw on her ohh… Ahbi my eyes dey pain me, Buh she really did well, she deserves it all.”
@user6634677739528: “Watin pain me pass na her money wey dem no help her pick.”
@Nadiel: “Her mother most be very proud of her fine girl come sabi dance.”
@beyondvibesEEL: “I think she is the only one who understood the lesson.”
Watch the video below;
@kleopatravargas
She did not come to play. LOL . 🎵 @Flavour of Africa #flavour #kleopatravargas #afrobeats #igboamaka #igbotiktok #igboculture #viral (I do not have right to this music)
