Big Brother Naija ‘All Stars’ housemates Whitemoney and Cross has adviced their fellow housemate Soma on his relationship with Angel.

The duo claimed to show concern to their fellow man who’s in an entanglement with co-housemate Angel by giving him tips on how to mark his boundaries around his lover.

It would be recalled that Soma got a strike from Big Brother following his disrespectful nature to Angel.

They pointed out to Soma how Angel can be easygoing in one minute, and how she can be difficult to deal with in the next minute.

Whitemoney says Cross is in the right position to advice Soma as he was once in a controversial relationship with Angel when they were housemates in the Big Brother Naija ‘Shine Ya Eye’ season 6

In response, Cross stated that Angel has a mood swing as she could be up in a minute, and down in the next minute.

Watch the video below: