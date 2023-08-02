BBNaija All-star housemate, Doyin David has slammed her colleague, Mercy Eke for lying to her and their colleague, soma.

She did this while speaking with Big brother during the diary session.

According to her, Mercy lied to her that Soma was hitting on her (mercy).

The reality star also told her that Soma said she could control her(doyin) if he wants to.

This afternoon, Doyin discovered that Mercy also lied to Soma. She told Soma that she (doyin) has feelings for him.

Speaking further, Doyin David wondered what Mercy Eke is trying to achieve by telling such lie.

She accused the BBNaija 2019 winner of having some form of mental illness.

She told Biggie;

” Mercy is such a liar and I’m disappointed in her.

She did something that surprised me so much. On Saturday, she came to tell me that Soma was hitting on her.

She told me that Soma said he could control me to do what he wants. Only for Soma to call me this afternoon that Mercy told him i like him, and that he should capitalize on it to get me do things for him around the house.

Doyin — I called her to talk about it in-front of Soma and after much hesitation yo come and talk about it, she admitted to it while laughing ‘sheepishly’. I’m like WTH?!

I didn’t even come to meet you, it was you that came to meet me. That’s some form of mental !llness. 😳”

Watch below;

