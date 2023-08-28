BBNaija All Stars housemate, Prince Nelson has discussed hie situationship with fellow housemate, Ilebaye.

Recall that since he was introduced in the 4th week of the show, the reality star has been seen with Baye on several occasion and this sparked speculations that he likes her .

While discussing with Kim Oprah, Prince Nelson revealed that he has zero intentions to ship with any female housemate including Ilebaye.

According to him, he only got close to the Baye because he realized she had no one and was often bullied which left her sad and lonely.

He also talked about how Ilebaye has been avoiding him after confronting him for allegedly playing with her feelings.

In his words;

“Today she has not spoken to me. I called her and was like see, there are a bunch of things you said yesterday like let’s not talk about us. Even though you were tipsy, these were things in your head and alcohol has made you say it. You saying I am trying to use for a game is not true. I have nothing to gain from doing that. Secondly, I didn’t come into this show to ship with anybody. I came into the house and you were always and moody. It looked like you were bullied and I decided to cheer you up.”

