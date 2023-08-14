BBNaija All-stars housemate, Seyi Awolowo has berated his colleague, Dorathy Bachor.

This comes one week after after the reality star saved him from eviction.

Recall that on the second week of the live eviction show on Sunday, August 6, Seyi was among the list of housemates who rank lowest, having the lowest rating percentage.

However, he was luckily saved by the jury for that day, Dorathy, Mike Edwards and Bisola Aiyeola.

In a video currently trending online, Seyi Awolowo revealed that the reason brands didn’t go close to Dorathy Bachor is because she said during the reunion that she gave Brighto head.

“How many brands want to associate with that ?” He asks

Watch the video below:

