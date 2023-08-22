Recently evicted Big Brother Naija All stars housemate, Terseer Waya, popularly known as Kiddwaya is hopeful he can win his girlfriend, Laura back after she unfollowed him on social media for kissing reality star, Mercy Eke.

The billionaire heir stated this in one of his media rounds after leaving the house where he said that his lover unfollowed him because she doesn’t realize that his kiss with Mercy was only “a game.”

Kiddwaya seemed quite sure that she would return with him.

“My relationship is going well. We are solid, man. In any normal relationship, there are issues here and there but I’m Kiddwaya, man, what can go wrong?

“Don’t worry [about her unfollowing me on Instagram], she’s going to follow me back. I think it’s because she is not used to the game. Big Brother is crazy. It’s a crazy world, crazy platform, crazy game.

“And you need to understand the things you need to do to get ahead. So, she didn’t understand certain things but with time, she will. She will come around,” Kiddwaya said in an interview with The Beat 99.9 FM, Lagos.