Nigerian skit maker, Sir One On One has gifted his wife a brand new Lexus car as a push gift.

Recall that the couple welcomed their child; a baby boy few days ago.

While sharing the news to his fans, the comedian posted photos of himself and Ebonyi state first lady at the hospital with his wife and newborn.

He captioned it;

“Congratulations to me and my family as we welcome another star boy.

🌹thanks to my digital mummy the First Lady of Ebonyi state her excellency chief Mrs uzoamaka ogbonna nwifuru for her love… ❤️❤️❤️❤️”

Days later, Sir One On One has shared photos of him gifting his wife a brand new Lexus car as a push gift.

Sharing the photos via Instagram, the content asked his wife to manage the gift as more is coming.

The proud father and husband added that his wife is worth everything.

He wrote: “Congratulations!!! To my love.❤️

Baby nkem please manage it more is coming.

you worth everything!!!”

