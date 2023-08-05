Nollywood veteran, Victor Osuagwu, has expressed the need for the regulation of content creators, who play pranks on people on social media.

The 58-year-old thespian said that the major problem in this part of the world is that people fail to do things properly because there are no rules guiding them.

Speaking during an interview with Saturday Beats, Victor Osuagwu said skitmakers who play dangerous pranks on people in a bid to make money would not be doing so if there was a regulatory body.

He said:

“One of the biggest problems we have in this part of the world is that things are not done properly. If there were rules guiding them, these things (extreme pranks) won’t be happening.

“Because of the state of the economy, more people are playing pranks on people and posting it on social media in a bid to make money, without considering the consequences. If there was a regulatory body overseeing their affairs, these things won’t happen. Sometimes, skit makers play pranks on elderly people, and they suffer heart attacks because of the tension.”