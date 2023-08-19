Joseph Iniyezo has cried out for help on behalf of his brother, popular singer, Solidstar, whom he said is battling health challenges.

In a video shared on the musician’s Instagram page, the brother said he is also going through some mental health issues. He said the ‘Omotena’ hit-maker is in desperate need of support.

Joseph revealed that the singer has been critically sick for a while now that’s why he has been away from the microphone for some time.

He went on to beg for forgiveness from friends and colleagues whom the singer may have offended in one way or the other, as it might have been as a result of the ailment.

The young man said his family have tried all they could to find solutions to Solidstar’s medical predicament but it has been to no avail. In the post, Joseph solicited the support of friends, fans and colleagues.

He wrote; “Hello everyone my name is Joseph iniyezo I am solidstar’s brother I want to use this medium to let his fans, his friends and colleagues in the industry know that solid star is really sick I know you may be wondering why he hasn’t been active it’s because he has been sick and battling a lot mentally I know he must offended some of his friends and colleagues but please it’s not his fault he has been really sick..we thought we could be able to solve the issue internally and we tried our best but we need your help now…his friends his colleagues please we need your help if there is anytime in the world when he needs your help it is now..thank you all for listening hope hear from you guys..thank you….”

Watch the video below: