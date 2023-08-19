Joshua Iniyezo, popularly known as Solidstar, a famous Afropop singer-songwriter, was recently spotted walking the streets mentally ill.

Earlier today, Solidstar’s brother went online to reveal the singer’s mental state.

His concerned brother revealed that they have been attempting to manage the ace artiste’s mental illness for some time, but he does not appear to welcome any improvements.

Some hours after the announcement, the ’emergency’ crooner was spotted roaming streets barefoot, speaking irrationally.

It looks like a critical situation as the 34-year-old appears unkept.

This has sparked reactions from netizens across different social media platforms.

emcee_reborn reacted: “SAY NO TO HARD DRUGS!!!”

themenscollection_ noted: “But Solid Star normally, revealed in an interview, that he was struggling with addiction! Probably shii is getting worse”

pepps_vanny said: “It’s drugs, he will be fine… He just needs sometime alone and far from drugs”

blog_by_mo wrote: “Say no to drug e nah no go hear”

idex_osas_ added: “Stay away from drugs 😥”

saucemg commented: “I don’t think people understand when someone is battling with mental illiness I have someone like that the family tried in everything they locked him up they even took him to rehab, he got back and shit got worse , he ran away from home so please don’t blame the family the family they might be trying their best, like shey they will now lock him up for the rest of e life ni”

kulliegram added: “Being a celebrity doesnt stop one from experiencing the normal life problems 💔 I pray that he finds whatever will give him peace once again”

Watch the video below: