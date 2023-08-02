A young African American guy who wishes to remain anonymous ignited intense internet debate and fascination by getting hitched with ten different women in one day’s unique wedding ceremony.

As soon as a video of the amazing event went viral, social media users were astounded and enthralled.

Close friends and family members were present at the wedding, which was held in an unknown location and included a unique union that violates social standards even in societies where polygamy is accepted.

In reaction, @tonichauntel said; “I can understand why a woman would want multiple husbands – I will never understand why a man would want multiple wives.”

@LordComrie said; “10 different sets of mood swings, 10 different arguments, 10 different kinds of love languages, 10 different birthdays, favourite colours, ice cream etc. Then boom all cycles sync up at once. lol madness.”

@SUPER_UN_STABLE said; “People like this marry so many woman cause they ultimately just veiw woman as bodies and think “woww 10 different girls to bang!!” And not the TEN different human beings they’ll have to dedicate their life to. Bet bro couldn’t even name their eye colors.”

