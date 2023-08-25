Controversial US-based Nigerian rapper, Speed Darlington has taken to social media to call out a lady who refuses to come to his house after sending her money for transport fare.

The rapper, who is fondly called Akpi by fans is dragging a lady identified as Blessing Victoria Nwachukwu, for failing to come to his home after he sent her transport fare.

In the video that has since gone viral, Speed Darlington is heard calling out the girls name and threatening her to return the 2k transport he gave to her.

“Return my 2800 transport which is now 3100 because of interest”, he said.

He also shared a photo of the girl plus their WhatsApp chat.

Speedy Darlington is also seen requesting for his money in the WhatsApp chat as the girl promised to pay it back to him immediately if he remove her face from his page which he agreed to.

Watch the video below;