Rapper Speed Darlington has given a cease and desist letter to the fintech company Palmpay for using his image for promotional purposes without getting permission.

Recall that the loan company posted an advertising on its official Twitter account on Monday, talking about how clients feel when they use eWallets to fill their accounts.

When the commercial ran, the corporation featured a photo of Speed Darlington, which sparked a response from the viral figure.

He had threatened to sue Palmpay if they didn’t pay him and removed his picture, saying that he had worked too hard to secure his reputation.

Since the advertisement was still visible on the site, it appears that the singer’s warning was ineffective. As a result, he filed a lawsuit via his attorneys.

Speed Darlington demanded payment from the financial platform’s management in the amount of 200 million Naira.

The performer threatened to initiate legal action for violating Nigerian intellectual property rules if the requests were not satisfied with extreme urgency in a letter that he shared on his official Instagram page.

Watch the video below;