Controversial US-based Nigerian rapper, Darlington Okoye, popularly known as Speed Darlington, has become a supporter for men scammed by women under false pretense.

Akpi, as he’s fondly called announced in a video that he now charges N10,000 to expose any woman who collects transport fare from a guy and refuses to visit him.

This comes after the rapper called out a married woman for allegedly receiving N2,800 from him and failing to show up at his residence.

In the video circulating on social media the Nigerian hip-hop artiste, asked men who have lost money to women under false pretences and wish for a payback to contact him.

He said such an act of obtaining money under false pretense is fraud, even if the reason for sending the money was because of the man’s need to satisfy his urges.

Speed Darlington said any interested man should send N10,000 to his bank account in Nigeria, share proof of payment, then send her photograph, their chats showing that there was a case of fraud.

