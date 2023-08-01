Regina Daniels, a Nollywood actress, received applause from her fans as she arrived in style for an executive council meeting as the wife of a Senator.

The light-skinned actress took to Instagram on Monday to share photos from the event.

According to her, the event was hosted by Mrs Ekaette Akpabio, the wife of the Senate President and President of the Council.

Recounting the event, she stated that their major priority was on how to train and improve the girl child in Nigeria.

“Yesterday was the first Executive Council meeting of the Senators Wives Association. Hosted by our delectable mummy, Her Excellency Mrs Ekaette Akpabio the wife of the Senate president of Nigeria. We discussed extensively different projects including ways to train and improve the girl child in Nigeria. Listening to her excellency was really inspiring. In her is a true mother to all”.